Trying to balance individual landowners’ right to develop their property with little government interference while promoting a uniform and attractive look along city corridors can be tricky.
The Norfolk City Council learned that in recent weeks as members discussed the creation of a highway corridor overlay district at several meetings. On Tuesday evening, the council voted 5-3 to pass the ordinance on third and final reading to establish it.
Statute prevent discussion of an ordinance reading, but the same voting pattern emerged as last meeting.
Council members Shane Clausen, Frank Arens and Kory Hildebrand voted against it. The other five members voted in support.
All members of the council voted in favor of approving the final reading of an ordinance approving the accompanying map of it except Hildebrand.
Previously, Clausen raised the most concerns about it. He said that while he agrees that many parts of it would be good for the community, there are some concerns over how it might affect established parts on small lots.
Clausen said one of his concerns is that for some of the smaller lots — roughly 6,000 square feet — business owners would be required to have green space that would require them to lose about 20 parking stalls if they are sold and a different business comes in.
Clausen also identified eight provisions in the ordinance that require green space above and beyond what is now required. Clausen said while he doesn’t have any problems with making the requirements for new developments, that shouldn’t include existing areas.
Overall, Clausen said he liked the ordinance and agreed with most of it.
Mayor Josh Moenning and others said they didn’t necessarily agree that it would cause more hardships. Moenning said previously that the green space requirement, for example, also is required with existing code, so it doesn’t change much.
Many cities of Norfolk’s size or larger have similar types of districts, Moenning has stated.
Also at the last council meeting, the council voted to amend the ordinance to remove billboard regulations, which already are regulated by the state and federal government. In addition, Norfolk put in restrictive guidelines on billboards about 30 years ago. A business owner has agreed to work with the city to update those billboard codes.
Another part of the amendment that was approved removed temporary merchants or food trucks, which would have required them to move away from the corridors outside of regular business hours. Many on the council thought that rule was too restrictive given that there already are regulations on food trucks that require them to move.
All things considered, the final ordinance represents a compromise from what the ordinance originally stated.
Both the ordinance and highway corridor overlay district map passed on first reading May 2, were tabled May 16 and passed on second reading on June 6.