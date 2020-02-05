Highway 20 improvements to be explained

RANDOLPH — The Nebraska Department of Transportation will hold a public information open house regarding proposed improvements to Highway 20 in Pierce and Cedar counties.
The meeting will be at Randolph High School, 207 N. Pierce St., in Randolph, on Tuesday, Feb. 18, from 5 to 7 p.m. A formal presentation will be given at 5 p.m., followed by an open house until 7 p.m.
The proposed project would improve about 10.5 miles of Highway 20. The project would begin at the junction of Highway 20 and Highway 81 at mile marker 373.97 and extend east to mile marker 384.47, about a mile west of the junction of Highway 20 and Highway 57.
Proposed improvements would consist of pavement removal and replacement in the curbed section of Randolph, milling and resurfacing the roadway and new asphalt surfaced shoulders in the rural sections, concrete repairs, bridge repairs and replacement of the bridge over Middle Logan Creek.
The project would require the acquisition of additional property rights, which could include new right-of-way, control of access, permanent easements and temporary easements.
Wetland impacts are anticipated and would be mitigated as necessary.
Construction could begin as early as spring of 2021 and be complete by fall of 2022. The project would be constructed under traffic with lane closures controlled by approved temporary traffic control. Access for local traffic would be maintained but may be limited at times.
Access to Highway 20 would be temporarily closed at various locations at different times during different phases of construction. Designated detours would be provided for three of the closures.
Additional details will be available at the public information open house. Personnel from the transportation department will be able to answer questions and receive comments.
* * *
Want to learn more?
Information regarding the proposed project will be made available at www.dot.nebraska.gov/projects/future-projects/ by clicking on the “US-81 to Belden” link.