The Norfolk City Council revisited an ordinance on Monday evening that is designed to try to make Norfolk more appealing along major corridors by establishing what’s known as a highway corridor overlay district.
There continues to be concerns with the ordinance as it was passed by the Norfolk City Council on only the second reading Monday evening. And before that passage, the ordinance was amended to make it more satisfactory after business owners raised concerns.
In general, the idea with highway corridor districts is to establish a set of guidelines for new development, providing uniformity. Many cities of Norfolk’s size or larger have them.
The council also discussed the ordinance in a working session before the council meeting. At the council meeting on Monday evening, the council voted 8-0 to amend the ordinance to remove billboard regulations, which already are regulated by the state and federal government. In addition, Norfolk put in restrictive guidelines on billboards about 30 years ago.
A business owner has agreed to work with Val Grimes, city planner, to update those billboard codes and bring them back to the council in the future.
The second half of the amendment removed temporary merchants or food trucks, which would have required them to move away from the corridors when it wasn’t regular business hours.
Many on the council thought that rule was too strenuous given that there already are regulations on food trucks that require them to move.
Mayor Josh Moenning said this ordinance has been in the works for more than a year with a subcommittee studying it.
“We talked about this for as long as we did as I think we wanted to get the policy right in terms of balance in not to be overly restrictive or hard to do business with, but also establish some basic rules of order for new development and to present a good face to the outside community,” he said.
The Norfolk City Council voted 5-2-1 on May 2 to pass the first reading of it. It was tabled on May 16.
Grimes said this overlay district would be similar to the riverfront overlay district that was put into place a couple of years ago. The highway corridor overlay district addresses Highway 81 and Highway 275 within the city’s jurisdiction.
The council voted 5-3 to approve the amended ordinance on second reading on Monday. Council members Shane Clausen, Frank Arens and Kory Hildebrand voted against it. All members of the council voted in favor of approving the second reading of an ordinance approving the accompanying map of it.
Clausen said he agrees that many parts of it would be good for the community, but he has concerns.
Clausen said one of his concerns is that for some of the smaller commercial lots — roughly 6,000 square feet — business owners would be required to have green space that would require them to lose about 20 stalls if they are sold and a different business comes in.
Moenning said the green space also is required with existing code, so he doesn’t see that as adding much change.
Clausen said there are eight provisions in the ordinance that require green space above and beyond what is now required. Clausen said he also doesn’t have any problems with making the requirements for new development, but not the existing areas.
Grimes and Moenning said the code also allows existing businesses to keep the same standards they currently have if their businesses are destroyed by disaster or if an addition isn’t more than 50% of the existing building, requiring only codes on the new portion. And they don’t have to do anything unless it is sold and the nature of the business changes.
Clausen said there also are trendy restrictions that are in the ordinance. One Clausen noticed doesn’t allow for painting of bricks, which currently is a popular trend, he said.
Councilman Rob Merrill said the ordinance also could be changed to reflect those trends.
“It’s kind of like skinny ties, wide ties, bell bottoms or straight legs,” he said. “All that stuff changes. We have the ability to go in and address that in the future.”
Moenning said it is important to remember that there is a waiver process. If someone would experience undue hardship because of it, there would be the opportunity to appeal it, he said.
Clausen said he knows he probably is frustrating some of the city staff who have spent a lot of work on it, but there are a few things he notices as a builder that he deals with.
Moenning said he believes this ordinance primarily will address new development along the corridors, but there might be a few existing developments, such as small lots, where it might happen to apply.
“I’m confident that small lot developers also want their properties to fit in and look good,” he said, “and really, that’s all this does.”
The Norfolk City Council met Monday evening at the Norfolk City Council chambers.
Council members present: Council president Rob Merrill, Kory Hildebrand, Gary L. Jackson, Corey Granquist, Frank Arens, Andrew McCarthy, Thad Murren, Shane Clausen and Mayor Josh Moenning.
Council member absent: None.
Meeting lasted: One hour, 45 minutes, including a 5:15 p.m. meeting of the Community Development Agency.
Others in attendance: City staff, about 15; media representatives, three; and about 10 from the public.
PUBLIC HEARINGS:
— Conducted a public hearing and approved a resolution for an application to the Nebraska Department of Economic Development for a Community Development Block Grant in the amount of $319,365 and authorized the mayor to proceed with the formulation of all contracts, documents or other memoranda between the City of Norfolk and the Nebraska Department of Economic Development so as to effect acceptance of the grant.
— Conducted a public hearing and approved all three readings of an ordinance to change city code to add a definition for “public signs;” to amend code to include an exception allowing public signs to be placed in the public right of way of a street or highway. The ordinance was designed to correct an earlier part of the code that had been overlooked.
— Conducted a public hearing and approved a resolution for the redevelopment plan for the Valley Drive Properties, the redevelopment project and a related resolution.
REGULAR AGENDA
— Approved the mayor's appointment of Nicole Molden to serve a five-year term on the Citizens Library Advisory Board beginning in July.
— Approved an agreement with the Rotary Club of Norfolk, allowing the use of Skyview Park for the purpose of holding five musical performances, which will include allowing alcohol in a portion of the park on the following Thursdays: June 30 (with a rain date of July 7); July 14 (with a rain date of July 21); July 28 (with a rain date of Aug. 4) and Aug. 11 (with a rain date of Aug. 18).
— Approved an agreement with Red Beacon Communications, allowing the use of the paved trails in Ta-Ha-Zouka Park and a portion of McKinley Avenue to hold a half-marathon run, a 10K run, a 5K run and kids fun run on Saturday, June 18.
— Approved an addendum agreement with the Downtown Norfolk Association to amend the terms of the original agreement to allow ax throwing activities at the Downtown Concert Series on the following Fridays: June 10 (with rain date of June 17), July 15 (with rain date of July 22) and Aug. 19 (with rain date of Thursday, Aug. 25).
— Approved an agreement with Victory Road Assembly of God to hold an event on private property at 200 Victory Road, that includes an archery competition on Saturday, June 25.
— Approved an agreement with School District 2 of Madison County (also known as Norfolk Public Schools), allowing the use of Memorial Field at Veterans Memorial Park for marching band practice, performances, band camp and competition; baseball fields at Veterans Memorial Park and Ta-Ha-Zouka Park for baseball practices, games and camps; Skyview Park for cross country practice, camps, and meets; Memorial Field in Veterans Memorial Park for football and soccer games, camps, scrimmages and practices; Ta-Ha-Zouka Park for softball practices, games, camps and an annual invitational tournament; and the tennis courts located at Fourth Street and Elm Avenue and at Central Park for boys and girls tennis camps, practices and competitions for the term from July 1, 2022, through June 30, 2023.
— Approved an agreement with Alzheimer's Disease and Related Disorders Association, to utilize Skyview Park for its Walk to End Alzheimer's fundraising event on Sunday, Oct. 9.
— Approved an agreement with McMill CPA to hold a free educational lemonade camp at Riverpoint Square at Third Street and Norfolk Avenue on Wednesday, Aug. 3, from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
— Approved an agreement with Norfolk Motor Co., doing business as Norfolk Chevrolet Buick GMC, allowing the use of a portion of Skyview Park to hold a company picnic on Saturday, July 23, from noon to 11 p.m.
— Approved forwarding no recommendation to the Nebraska Liquor Control Commission on the manager application of Richard A. Tegeler in connection with the Class C liquor license of Tegrea, doing business as The Granary, 922 S. 13th St.
— Approved a temporary easement agreement between Brandi Jonson and the City of Norfolk for the construction of a concrete trail along Victory Road.
— Approved a resolution amending Norfolk's lottery operator agreement and approving the interlocal agreement with the Village of Hoskins allowing Hoskins' keno location to be operated as a Norfolk satellite location.
— Approved a resolution approving a contract extension request to the Nebraska Department of Economic Development to extend the contract completion date for a grant to June 22, 2023.
— Approved an agreement between the City of Norfolk and the Norfolk Lodge 46 IOOF to hold a parade on Monday, July 4.
— Approved a resolution allocating an additional $200,000 of the city's American Rescue Plan Act Funding with $100,000 for development of a park master plan and $100,000 for downtown planning.
— Approved an engineering design services contract with JEO Consulting Group for the Norfolk levee trail connection of Norfolk Avenue project for no fee.
— Approved an ordinance to amend city code to update additions, insertions and changes to the 2018 International Fire Code adopted by the city to allow above-ground storage tanks containing flammable or combustible liquid on airport property; and to remove the requirement that above-ground storage tanks on property annexed into the city be buried within 90 days of annexation.
— Approved an ordinance on first reading annexing a tract of land generally located approximately one-fourth of a mile east of North 37th Street and south of West Eisenhower Avenue.
— Approved an ordinance on first reading annexing a tract of land generally located immediately west of part of Walters' East Knolls 13th Addition.
— Approved awarding a contract to Steve Harris Construction of Homer for the City of Norfolk East Benjamin Avenue trail for a base bid of $558,104 plus alternates for a total contract amount of $687,113.
— Approved awarding a contract to Rutjens Construction of Tilden for the Water Extension District No. 127 (Channel Road) project for an amount of $192,252.