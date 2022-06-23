Two people were transported to the hospital following an accident on Wednesday afternoon in Pierce County.
According to a press release from Pierce County Sheriff Rick Eberhardt, the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call of a two-vehicle motor vehicle accident on Highway 81 about 1.5 miles north of Highway 13 at 4:57 p.m.
A southbound semi-tractor and trailer, owned by Alter Trading Corp. and driven by Billy Eby, 80, Neligh, crossed left of center striking a northbound vehicle, according to the release.
The northbound vehicle was a 2008 Jeep Commander, owned by Robb Kuper and driven by Jeremy Kuper, 21, according to the release.
Both drivers were transported by Hadar Rescue to Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office and Nebraska State Patrol investigated the accident. Hadar Fire also responded to the scene and was assisted by the Norfolk Fire Division and Pierce Fire.