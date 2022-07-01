Highway 275 is bustling with fireworks stands this year.
Wild Willy’s fireworks stand is occupying a section of the Walmart parking lot. It will be open until Monday, July 4. The stand opens at 8 a.m. and closes at 10 p.m.
One type of fireworks known as the Tutti Fruiti Fountain is considered to be a best seller at the stand. The stand owners, on the other hand, recommend shoppers to buy Zippers or a Peacock Fountain.
East of Wild Willy’s is the Fly by Night fireworks stand, located outside Dollar Tree and Shoe Sensation. The stand will be open until Monday, July 4, and has an operating shift from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. On the Fourth of July, the Fly by Night Fireworks Stand will close at noon. The best-selling items at the shop tend to be artillery shells, of which they offer a variety.
Fly by Night also has a section of the tent titled “Deals of the Day.” The products within these deals include employee favorites and are mostly markdowns of a variety of different fireworks.
Crossing the street, shoppers can expect to see the Phantom fireworks stand, which resides in the Menards parking lot. The stand opens every day at 10 a.m. and closes at 10 p.m. The stand will remain open until Monday, July 4.
The best-selling item at the stand is the Po-Po Magnet, which is supposed to mimic red and blue lights associated with the police. The stand operators personally recommend Emerald City Shots, which are supposed to be loaded into tubes, and Coral Reef Firework Fountains. All in all, the owners strive to offer atypical fireworks for Norfolkans. This year is also the first year in which Phantom Fireworks has been operating in Norfolk.
Finally, but certainly not least, is the Bellino’s fireworks stand located at the entrance of Hy-Vee on Taylor Avenue. Bellino’s will be open until Monday, July 4, and operates from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m.
A Nebraskan collegiate cheerleader and her younger brother are operating the stand. Both love to engage with shoppers and help them fulfill their needs for any celebration.
All of the businesses said sales had been higher than projected despite rising inflation being an expected slow-down.