Work on the Highway 275 expansion near West Point is running ahead of schedule, and motorists will be using the new traffic lanes within the coming days.

In a press release issued by the Nebraska Department of Transportation late Friday, officials explained that, weather permitting, the newly constructed lanes could be open as soon as Friday, July 21.

Koss Construction out of Topeka, Kansas, has been the contractor on the project and had originally predicted that the work on this section of 275 might not be completed until October.

State officials said they are pleased with the project timelines on this section of the highway and that staying ahead of estimated completion dates is a positive sign for other parts of the project, making travel easier along 275.

With the new lane openings, DOT officials are reminding motorists to buckle up, drive safely and to stay especially cautious in highway construction zones, which means putting down their cellphones.

Officials expect more updates on the Highway 275 project to be coming in the near future.

Tags

In other news

Notes from the City of Norfolk

Notes from the City of Norfolk

25th Street closure for water tower removal; Fire training to be conducted Saturday; Outdoor warning siren at 1804 N. 16th St. not working.

Georgia mass shooting suspect is killed during intense search

Georgia mass shooting suspect is killed during intense search

HAMPTON, Ga. (AP) — Officers on Sunday shot and killed a man wanted in four weekend killings near Atlanta during an exchange of gunfire, with a sheriff's deputy and two police officers wounded while trying to take the suspect into custody, authorities said.