A line of thunderstorms that began in north-central Nebraska early Thursday brought high winds and heavy rains before moving southeast through the state.

"We had winds of 60 to 70 mph causing power outages and downed trees, mainly south of Interstate 80," said Jordan Thies, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service office in Hastings. The heaviest rains of 2 to 4 inches fell in a narrow swath in south-central Nebraska from Arapahoe to Red Cloud, he said.

Hastings reported up to a half-inch of rain, Thies said, while Grand Island had 1 to 1½ inches of rain.

Areas south of Columbus, in Genoa, Shelby and Silver Creek, had more than 2 inches of rain, Thies said.

Clouds over Wauneta

CLOUDS OVER Wauneta in southwest Nebraska Wednesday night. While it looked like it had potential to bring in some bad weather, the storm brought strong winds and a short downpour to the area. 

In Omaha, Eppley Airfield reported just six-hundredths of an inch of rain, according to the National Weather Service office in Valley. Lincoln reported about the same amount.

About 1,600 OPPD customers were without power in Douglas County as of 8 a.m., but that number was down to about 400 by 8:30. Power outages due to weather also were reported in several central Nebraska communities, according to NPPD.

Near normal to slightly above normal high temperatures will persist Thursday, forecasters said. Severe storms are possible late Friday night into Saturday morning.

LOCATION/RAINFALL REPORTER

Ainsworth 0.11 Airport

Albion 1.13 Airport

Atkinson 0.83 Roger Brink

Bancroft 0.24 Dennis Zavadil

Battle Creek 0.68 Mike Fleer

Belden 0.30 Cathy Huetig

Creighton 0.65 Norman Doerr

Hadar, 1.25 miles north 0.30 John Carman

Hoskins 0.30 Mike Deck

Howells 0.20 Pat Jakubowski

Laurel 0.20 Verneal Gade

Lynch, 5 miles northwest 1.10 Marita Placek

Madison, 5 miles east 0.35 Gene Trine

Neligh 1.28 Richard Sanne

Newman Grove 1.25 Keith Jacobson

Norfolk, airport 0.25 National Weather Service

Norfolk, north central 0.35 Walter Haase

Norfolk, Woodland Park 0.26 Jim Bahm

O’Neill 0.66 Airport

Osmond 0.33 Glen Emery

Randolph 0.20 Gail Bazata

Royal 1.00 Robert Schleusener

Scribner 0.30 Marilyn Camp

Tilden 0.80 Duane Warneke

Valentine 0.03 Airport

Wayne 0.08 Airport

Other Nebraska locations according to the NWS:

Aurora Aiport 1.19

Beatrice Airport 1.18

Blair Airport 0.17

Broken Bow Airport 0.74

Chadron T

Columbus Airport 2.09

Falls City Airport 0.41

Fremont Airport 0.11

Gordon Airport 0.03

Hebron Airport 1.18

Holdrege Airport 0.68

Imperial Airport M

Kearney Airport 0.44

Kimball Airport 0.08

Lexington Airport M

McCook Airport 0.57

Nebraska City Arpt 0.19

Offutt AFB 0.10

Ogallala Airport 0.05

Omaha/Millard 0.14

Ord Airport 1.20

Plattsmouth Arpt 0.13

Sidney T

Wahoo Airport 0.12

Clouds over Imperial

CLOUDS OVER Imperial in southwest Nebraska Wednesday night. While it looked like it had potential to bring in some bad weather, the storm only brought strong winds to the area. 

