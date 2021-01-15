Snowy conditions

Norfolk didn’t receive a lot of snow Thursday and Friday, but blizzard winds made what did fall reduce visibility, such as in the Salvation Army parking lot looking west toward the Norfolk Fire Division’s main station.

 Norfolk Daily News/Jerry Guenther

MADISON — High winds were the cause of an overturned semi on Highway 81 on Thursday afternoon.

At about 2:30 p.m. Thursday, the Nebraska State Patrol was called to the scene of a northbound semi turned on its side about 2 miles north of Madison, according to Trooper Greg Lammers.

The driver of the semi, who is from Ormsby, Minnesota, suffered minor injuries and refused to be transported to the hospital, Lammers said.

Traffic on Highway 81 was slowed down for about two hours, Lammers said, but not stopped. Law enforcement cleared the scene at about 4:40 p.m.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office assisted the state patrol at the scene.

According to the National Weather Service, winds gusted as high as 30 mph out of the north on Thursday afternoon. The wind continued into Friday morning, with the top wind gust of 62 mph in Norfolk.

With Northeast Nebraska again dealing with high winds on Friday, drivers are encouraged to use extra caution on roads and highways.

