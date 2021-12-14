A high wind watch for Nebraska and western Iowa on Wednesday has been increased to a warning, according to a spokesman for the National Weather Service in Valley.
Meteorologist Tyler Nicolaisen in the Valley office said the warning would last from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Winds will come out of the southwest at 25-35 mph with gusts of 55 to 75 mph. The strongest winds are predicted to begin at noon and beyond.
"We have issued a high wind warning, and we're pushing that all the way up to South Dakota," Nicolaisen said Tuesday. "(Monday), we left some (Northeast Nebraska) counties out, but our warning now covers all of Nebraska."
When the Valley office issued its high wind watch on Monday, it was only the 10th time in the last 15 years that has happened, Nicolaisen said. The wind will be out of the south and southwest on Wednesday, Nicolaisen said.
Ahead of Wednesday’s weather, Region 11 Emergency Management director Bobbi Risor offered a reminder that outdoor warning sirens are turned on when straight-line winds reach 70 miles per hour or greater, but outdoor warning sirens are for the purpose of outdoor warning only.
Risor said sirens can fill a citizen with a false sense of security. As with loud storms and winds, the sirens will not be heard indoors in most cases. The network of outdoor warning sirens are intended for people are outside and may not have access to other means of severe weather warning notification. If severe weather is present, the residents of Norfolk should not wait until the outdoor warning sirens go off before they head indoors or to a safe place for cover.
Since the city does not have public storm shelters, all citizens are advised to plan for a safe place to go when severe weather hits.
In addition, Risor said emergency management also is letting the public know that despite the moisture and the issuance of several burn permits over the last few days, a burn ban has been issued effective immediately.
The ban includes any burn permits that have already been issued and includes open burning, patio permits, burn barrels with trash or any other type of outdoor burning.
With storms producing high winds and previous dry conditions there is increased potential for unwanted fire spread. Residents are advised to be safe and contact the fire department with questions.
Travelers also should be prepared for dangerous conditions and check for updates on the 511.nebraska.gov website which contains information for anyone traveling in the state. High-profile vehicles such as semi-trailer trucks could be especially vulnerable to tipping over in the gusting winds, he said.
"Because the winds will be coming from the south-southwest, we expect more trouble (for motorists) along Interstate 80 than (Interstate) 29," Nicolaisen said.
Expected impacts of the winds could include damage to trees and power lines. That could result in widespread power outages, Nicolaisen said.
Travel could be difficult, especially for high-profile vehicles. Unsecured outdoor objects will be blown away. People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive.