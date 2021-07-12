An Iowa man was arrested just before noon Monday after the Stanton County Sheriff’s Office began receiving 911 reports of a reckless driving Nissan traveling west on Highway 275 from Cuming County at more than 100 mph, passing numerous cars on the shoulder.
The driver, Raschon Rush, 21, Fort Dodge, Iowa, appeared to be under the influence of drugs and was placed under arrest for DWI-drug, said Stanton County Sheriff Mike Unger.
Shortly after the vehicle was observed by the Stanton County sheriff’s office just east of Norfolk, the vehicle continued at a high rate of speed into Norfolk, where it was stopped near Second Street and Omaha Avenue.
Rush was placed under arrest on suspicion of DWI-drugs. He was later booked at the sheriff’s office, where he refused to take a chemical test and was subsequently charged with refusal to submit, Unger said.
Rush also was jailed on charges of refusal, speeding 100+/65 and willful reckless driving pending the posting of a cash bond.