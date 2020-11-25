Court action
NDN stock photo

STANTON — Two Norfolk men have been bound over to Stanton County District Court to stand trial on felony charges following separate preliminary hearings.

County officials said Martrail Edwards, 20, and Marlin Clemons, 28, were both arrested in June by the sheriff’s office following a high-speed chase just east of Norfolk in which a large quantity of marijuana was reportedly thrown from the vehicle and later located along a county road.

Edwards faces felony charges of operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest and possession of marijuana with intent to deliver. Clemons faces a charge of possession of marijuana with intent to deliver.

