A shoplifting at a Norfolk retail store on Saturday night led to a cross-county chase of a Texas vehicle and the arrest of one person.
Madison County Sheriff Todd Volk issued a press release that at about 8:45 p.m. Saturday, deputies of the Madison County Sheriff’s Office were monitoring Norfolk Police Division radio traffic and heard of a shoplifting incident at Target in Norfolk.
One of the two suspected vehicles was located by a Madison County sheriff’s deputy near the 61st Street intersection on Highway 275. After confirming that the Texas plated Nissan Murano was the suspect vehicle, the deputy attempted to conduct a traffic stop on the vehicle, Volk said.
The vehicle did not stop and continued westbound on Highway 275, at times at speeds in excess of 95 mph, through traffic, according to the release.
Tire deflation devices were deployed by Nebraska State Patrol and by the Antelope County Sheriff’s Office in Antelope County. The vehicle came to a stop about a mile east of Oakdale in Antelope County.
The driver and lone occupant of the vehicle, Madelines Martinez-Venero, was taken into custody without further incident. A search of the vehicle reportedly found numerous suspected stolen items from the incident at Target. Also found was a glass pipe, which contained methamphetamine, according to the release.
Martinez-Venero was transported to the Madison County Jail and booked in on the following charges, possession of a controlled substance, flight to avoid arrest, willful reckless driving and no operator’s license.
The Madison County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Battle Creek Police Department, Nebraska State Patrol and the Antelope County Sheriff’s Office in the pursuit and arrest.
An investigation is still underway and more charges may be filed, Volk said.