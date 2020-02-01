Stanton chase

TWO ARE taken into custody in Stanton County after an off-duty officer recognized the driver that was wanted for failing to appear for sentencing on a felony drug conviction. 

Friday evening showed that area law enforcement are never really off-duty and will do what it takes to catch criminals.

Kyler Jahnke, 21, of Norfolk was taken into custody by the Stanton County Sheriff’s Office after an off-duty officer of the Norfolk Police Division saw him driving on Highway 24 toward Stanton late Friday afternoon.

Jahnke was wanted in Madison County for failing to appear for sentencing on a felony drug conviction, said Stanton County Sheriff Michael Unger in a press release.

The sheriff’s office also received information to use caution when dealing with Jahnke, Unger said.

Soon after being notified, Unger saw the vehicle entering Stanton and initiated a traffic stop. The vehicle slowed to pull over, then accelerated, Unger said.

The vehicle drove at high speeds through a residential area, then looped back onto Highway 24, heading west at speeds that exceeded 100 mph, Unger said.

Shortly after, the vehicle turned suddenly onto a country road and then went through a ditch back onto the highway. The vehicle started heading back toward Stanton, Unger said.

At this time, Unger saw suspected contraband being thrown out of the car window, he said.

The chase continued into Stanton with Jahnke heading north until his vehicle appeared to lose a tire as he was speeding through the downtown area, Unger said.

Then Jahnke headed north onto Ridge Road, where the vehicle was forced into a ditch after several hundred yards, Unger said.

Jahnke and another passenger, Kristen Bliss, 24, of Norfolk, were taken into custody at gunpoint, Unger said.

The items thrown out of the vehicle during the chase were found and are suspected to be methamphetamine, Unger said.

Jahnke and Bliss were both jailed, Unger said.

In addition to the original warrant, Jahnke now faces charges of operating of a vehicle to avoid arrest, willful reckless driving, possession of a methamphetamine, tampering with evidence and speeding, Unger said.

Bliss faces charges of possession of methamphetamine, tampering with evidence and probation violation, Unger said.

