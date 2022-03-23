High school students at Norfolk Catholic and Lutheran High Northeast, and their families, were invited to visit with area employers at a career fair on Monday at the Norfolk Catholic Activities Center.
More than 20 local businesses representing eight career clusters were available for students and their families for almost two hours.
Among the career categories and businesses represented Monday night were:
— Religious life vocations — Heart of Jesus Catholic Parishes, Immaculata Monastery.
— Skilled and technical sciences — Pettitt Plumbing.
— Communications and information systems — Sandhills Publishing, Norfolk Catholic Advancement Office.
— Agriculture, food and natural resources — RCIS, Petersen Ag Systems, DuPont Pioneer.
— Human services and education — Egley, Fullner, Montag, Morland & Easland; Behavioral Health Specialists; Norfolk Catholic School; Sacred Heart Early Learning Center; Norfolk Fire Division; Norfolk Police Division.
— Health sciences — UNMC College of Nursing.
— Business, marketing and management — McMill CPAs & Advisors, Rely Real Estate, Midwest Bank.
— Military — Nebraska National Guard.
— Large employers in multiple categories — Nucor Vulcraft, Nucor Detailing Center, Nebraska Public Power District, Cardinal Health, Faith Regional Health Services.