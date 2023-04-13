Around 1,100 students from across the region tested their knowledge during two competitions at Northeast Community College.
Cedar Catholic High School won the 2023 Class C high school scholastic contest hosted by Northeast recently. Pierce High School was second, and third place went to Boone Central. In the Class D contest, Bancroft-Rosalie Schools took first place, Howells-Dodge Consolidated Schools was second while Stuart Public Schools claimed third.
During the scholastic contest, students were tested on subjects such as accounting, agri-science, algebra I and II, American government, technical mathematics, biology, computer literacy, drafting, personal finance, public speaking and workplace communication. Other tests included English composition, foods and nutrition, geometry, parenting/child development, trigonometry, vocabulary, welding and basic construction, among others.
Individual student medals were awarded for first, second and third place in each test, in each class. Team plaques were awarded to schools receiving the most points in Class C and D.
Each first-place championship school from Class C and D was awarded a $1,000 scholarship from the Northeast Community College Foundation. Scholarship recipients must be students who participated in the scholastic contest, graduate high school this spring and then register as a full-time student at Northeast for the 2023-24 academic year.
In addition, Northeast will award tuition waivers of $1,000 each to seniors who earned first place on their exams. Waivers will be awarded to 12 seniors in both Class C and Class D with the highest percentage grade on the test that earned the student first place.
Schools participating in the scholastic contest included Ainsworth, Bancroft-Rosalie, Battle Creek, Bloomfield, Boone Central, Boyd County, Burwell Cedar Catholic, Chambers, Clarkson, Creighton, Crofton, Elkhorn Valley, Elgin, Emerson-Hubbard, Guardian Angels Central Catholic, Howells-Dodge Consolidated, Humphrey, Keya Paha County, Laurel-Concord-Coleridge, Leigh, Lindsay Holy Family, Lyons-Decatur Northeast, Madison, Neligh-Oakdale, Newman Grove, Niobrara, Norfolk Catholic, O’Neill, Pierce, Plainview, Pope John XXIII Central Catholic, Rock County, St. Mary’s, Stuart, Summerland, Verdigre, Wakefield, Wausa, West Holt, West Point-Beemer, Wheeler Central, Winnebago, Winside, Wisner-Pilger and Wynot.
The first Northeast Community College high school scholastic contest was held in 1984 with 13 Class C and D schools participating.
A Quiz Bowl competition was held in person a week later on Northeast’s Norfolk campus. Quiz Bowl questions covered general high school academic areas and current events. The competition consisted of four-person teams plus an alternate equating to approximately 175 students among the 35-team event. Plaques and medals were presented to the champion, runner-up and consolation teams.
The team from Crofton (Jordyn Arens, Carter Guenther, Jack Schieffer and Elizabeth Wortman) took first place. The team is coached by Frank Gade. Runner-up Battle Creek (Breanna Borchers, Marshall Hermann, Gavin Olson and Brennen Weidner) is coached by Leigha Kern.
The team of Howells-Dodge Consolidated (Isabel Belina, Landon Dobbins, Evan Howell, Dana Meyer and Cooper Kreikemeier) defeated Boone Central (Tanner Bauld, Dylan Baumgartner, Jake Daniels, Harrison Kuta and Troy Sandman) in the consolation championship round. Howells-Dodge is coached by Traci Sindelar while Jeff Hrabik is the coach of Boone Central.
Schools sending teams to the Quiz Bowl competition included Ainsworth, Battle Creek, Boone Central, Clarkson, Creighton, Crofton, Elgin, Elkhorn Valley, Emerson Hubbard, Guardian Angels Central Catholic, Howells-Dodge Consolidated, Humphrey, Keya Paha County, Laurel-Concord-Coleridge, Leigh, Lutheran High Northeast, Madison, Norfolk Catholic, Oakland-Craig, O’Neill, Pender, Pierce, Pope John XXIII Central Catholic, Spalding Academy, St. Mary’s, Stanton, Stuart, Summerland, Wakefield, Wausa, West Holt, Winnebago, Winside, Wisner-Pilger and Wynot.