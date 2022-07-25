O’NEILL — High school students enrolled in welding classes at Northeast Community College in O’Neill put their skills to the test in a competition at the end of the academic year.
Six students performed nine different shielded metal arc welds (SMAW) in welding booths in the lab during the Weld Off at the extended campus at 505 E. Highway 20 as well as outdoors for an “out-of-the-booth” experience to give them a sense of what it is like to be employed as a welder.
“Most of the students’ hands-on experience in class is completed while in a welding booth in a controlled environment, but working as a welder often requires the job to be completed out in the wind and elements,” said Robert Stout, instructor and competition organizer. “The experience outside of the booths affected the students’ final results.”
Winning the Weld-Off was Dalton Dearmont, Bassett. Luke Popkes, Emmet, took second with Will Schmitz, O’Neill, placing third. In addition to sponsored prizes, each of the top three winners received a welding trophy.
“All of the results were very close with only one point separating second and third place,” Stout said. “Welding outside was similar to welding out in the field. You won’t always be in the most comfortable position or able to move your material around to make it easier to weld. Sometimes you just have to jump in there and do what you were trained to do and get the job done.”
Stout encouraged students to keep focused on the task at hand. He encouraged them to let their work do the talking for them.
“I told them that on competition day/weld test day, experience and confidence in their abilities will carry them through. I said, ‘Don’t get nervous or let the pressure get to you; that’s when you start making mistakes. Believe in yourself and have confidence in what you do. A good welder never has to brag about how good he is. Someone else will do it for you.’”
Judges for the competition were John Knapp, Northeast welding instructor, and Frank Heying, a welder from Stuart.