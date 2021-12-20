The three-day NSAA One-Act Play Production Championships at the Johnny Carson Theatre in Norfolk brought in more than 3,800 paid attendees and more than 1,400 directors and high school cast members representing 36 schools across the state.
That translates into an economic impact of more than $500,000, said Traci Jeffrey, executive director of Visit Norfolk Area Nebraska. Contributing to the number included hotel stays, dining and shopping. She noted it was a successful event that would not be possible without volunteers, including the Norfolk Lions Club and the staff at Norfolk Public Schools for hosting and making accommodations.
In other business at last week’s advisory meeting, Ray Johnson, Norfolk Area Disc Golf Club president, presented a proposal for new disc baskets at Skyview Disc Golf Park. The new 18 Dynamic Disc Veteran Baskets will accommodate all tournament classes — A-tier, B-tier and C-tier. The advisory committee approved $1,875. In 2021, the disc golf tournament had more than 200 participants from around the area.
The visitors bureau and Norfolk Area Sports Council are accepting applications for grant requests for the 2022 improvement, promotion or sports council funds. Grant funding is available in three different categories: Provide funding that promotes, encourages and attracts visitors to the travel and tourism facilities, events and attractions in the Madison County (promotion fund); improves existing or creates new visitor attractions and facilities in Madison County (improvement fund); and provides funding to be used to entice groups as a location for tournaments and sporting events (sports council). Those seeking grants for the 2022 calendar year have until 5 p.m. Monday, Jan. 3, to submit applications. The requests then will be presented at the February advisory committee meeting.
Caylie Prauner has been promoted to take on the duties for the sports council. Prauner will be responsible for all sports council activities and events in conjunction with her current role as tourism service assistant for the visitors bureau.
“I look forward to continuing the strong tradition of holding events in Norfolk and welcome new ideas to our community,” Prauner said.