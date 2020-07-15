NORFOLK — All 157 team members at Heritage of Bel-Air have completed their baseline COVID-19 testing with negative results.
With the baseline testing completed, Heritage of Bel-Air moved to Phase III of its re-opening plan Wednesday, allowing for limited, safe visitation.
“Finally residents will be reunited with their families after more than four months without in-person contact,” said administrator Katie Frederick. “We recognize that closing our doors in March was a hardship. However, safety was and remains our Number 1 priority.”
Heritage of Bel-Air, a skilled nursing facility in Norfolk, has implemented new visitation policies open to family members only at this time. Visits must be scheduled in advance during designated hours.
Each resident may have a short visit once per week with up to two adult visitors at a time.
Some of the safety measures put into place include:
* Visitors will undergo a health screening.
* Both residents and visitors will be required to wear masks during the duration of their visits as well as practice social distancing.
* Team members will clean and disinfect visiting areas after each visit.
“We recognize that visitation remains very limited so we encourage family and friends to continue with the window visits and the FaceTime calls,” Frederick said. “The visits, the phone calls, they really mean so much to the residents.”
Additional details regarding visitation were sent directly to family members. The facility remains closed to the public outside of these scheduled visits.
For more information, contact Heritage of Bel-Air at 402-371-4991.