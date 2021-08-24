The Heritage at Fountain Point senior living community will be hosting a two-day series of speakers that aims to help veterans and ag families in Norfolk and surrounding communities understand estate and transition planning options.
Protecting one’s land, service and legacy can seem overwhelming and leave aging Nebraskans and their families unsure of where to begin. The leadership team at Heritage at Fountain Point has met with dozens of families exploring senior living services while navigating estate and transition planning unique to agriculture families.
Similarly, resources have been provided to aging seniors and their families pertaining to financial support that comes from the VA, called Aid & Attendance, available to those who served in our military during wartime.
The events on Wednesday and Thursday, Aug. 25-26, are open to the public, with additional time after the presentation for group questions as well as individual opportunities to speak with the experts as needed. Space is limited, and guests are asked to RSVP to 402-404-3140.
“We have noticed a need in our community for clear information when it comes to protecting a family’s legacy,” stated Micha Ives, executive director of The Heritage at Fountain Point. “In the short time we have been open, our community has become known for great care for our residents. But we are also a member of the Norfolk community, and our goal is to be a resource to all seniors and family members as they plan for their futures. We are excited to bring in experts that speak to two very important topics that are critical components in those plans.”
The Heritage at Fountain Point is located at 3725 West Madison Ave. in Norfolk and offers 66 assisted living apartments and 26 memory support apartments. The Heritage at Fountain Point is owned and managed by Heritage Communities of Omaha, which has 13 additional senior living communities across Nebraska, Iowa and Arizona. For more information, visit www.Heritage-Communities.com.