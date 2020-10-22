Northeast Community College has honored two alumni for their career success and achievement since graduation.
Jarod Hendricks of Elkhorn and Dr. Jeremy Young of Elgin have been inducted into Northeast's Alumni Hall of Success, according to a college media release.
The recognition is awarded to individuals for achieving significant professional success; exhibiting exemplary citizenship qualities; or making significant contributions to their communities.
“Each year, Northeast Community College celebrates the success of its former students of the institution. These individuals play a role in establishing our reputation and meeting our mission; their success is reflected in our success as a college,” said Leah Barrett, college president. “Mr. Hendricks and Dr. Young exemplify the qualities that are prized here at Northeast. They have contributed to our institution, their communities, our Northeast Nebraska service area, and the state. We offer them our congratulations.”
Hendricks is a 1993 graduate of Northeast, where he earned his degree in building construction. He is president of Lyman-Richie Corp. (Gerhold Concrete Co.), a company he has worked for since his graduation from Northeast.
“My career journey at Lyman-Richey began in a Northeast Community College carrier composition classroom as part of a class requirement job interview with the local Norfolk Gerhold Concrete Co. Inc. plant manager,” Hendricks said. “I have had the opportunity to contribute in many areas of the company over the years, which has provided an advancement opportunity to my current position as company president.”
Hendricks has served as a member of the advisory committee of Northeast’s building construction program. He is also trained and certified in a number of areas that are related to his work.
Hendricks said he is honored to be selected for the Alumni Hall of Success award.
“This came quite unexpectedly as I am sure there are many graduates of Northeast Community College who have used their own college experience as a basis for achieving great success in their personal and professional lives,” he said. “I want to thank the college for providing a great learning environment and experience where I was blessed with the opportunity to interact with great instructors.”
Hendricks and his wife, Cary, have two children, son Clay, a freshman at the University of Nebraska at Omaha, and daughter Kayla, a sophomore at Elkhorn High School.
ORIGINALLY FROM Pierce, Young is owner-veterinarian of Town and Country Veterinary Clinic in Albion, Elgin and St. Edward. He graduated from Northeast in 2000 with a degree in pre-professional veterinary/animal science and then pursued a bachelor’s degree in animal science from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.
Young earned his doctorate of veterinary medicine from Kansas State University in 2006. He joined the Town and Country practice after completing his doctorate and assumed ownership in January 2009.
Young said he has great memories of the camaraderie among his fellow students and instructors within Northeast’s agriculture department.
“Northeast Community College was the best place to transition into my college career,” Young said. “I enjoyed my time at the college. My adviser and instructors were always helpful and great to work with and my Northeast Community College degree prepared me well for transfer to a four-year university.”
In addition to his work in his veterinary practice, Young is actively involved in the Nebraska Veterinary Medical Association, where he presently serves as the organization’s president.
Young also serves as an advisory committee member for the Nebraska Community Foundation, which is affiliated with the Boone County Foundation Fund. Young is a member of Zion Lutheran Church in Albion and has served previously on its church council and committees.
Young and his wife, Kim, have two young children, son, Chase, and daughter, Ryleigh.
Young said he is grateful for his selection to the Alumni Hall of Success award.
“It is truly humbling to receive this recognition and to be in the company of all those who have received this award. I’m truly grateful for the role Northeast Community College had in beginning my college education and setting me on the path to my career.”
Hendricks and Young join more than 240 other Northeast alumni who have been inducted into the Alumni Hall of Success.
The awards are customarily presented in person during a formal ceremony each October. Because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Northeast’s Achievement Awards ceremony has been postponed. Hendricks and Young will be formally recognized during the 2021 ceremony next October.