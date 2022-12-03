Helping out in Northeast Nebraska

The holidays can be a stressful time for families who may not have the financial means to put gifts under the tree or a warm meal on the table. In Northeast Nebraska, we are fortunate to have many charitable organizations that want to ensure every family is taken care of, especially during Christmas.
Organizations are encouraged to contact the Daily News at 402-371-1020, by email at rtkeig@norfolkdailynews.com or at 525 W. Norfolk Ave., by Friday, Dec. 9, so we can compile a list of area charities providing holiday meals, free toys, clothing, presents and other assistance. Additionally, nonprofits and churches looking for holiday volunteers are encouraged to submit information.