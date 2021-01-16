Help support local food drive

The Norfolk Rotary Club is having a local food drive for non-perishables to assist the local Salvation Army in restocking its food pantry items after the busy holiday season. Various businesses have agreed to host the collection boxes for the non-perishables, including:
— Ravenwood Gallery at 402 W. Norfolk Ave.
— ProMedCare at 1106 W. Benjamin Ave.
— USave Pharmacy at 1001 W. Benjamin Ave.
— Norfolk Dental Group at 1502 N. 13th St.
— Renegade Stores at 1700 Market Lane in the Sunset Plaza Mall
— Auten Pruss and Beckmann, PC at 1309 N. Ninth St.
— Arrow Stage Lines at 720 E. Norfolk Ave.
— Norfolk Family YMCA at 301 W. Benjamin Ave.
The collections are occurring now through Thursday, Feb. 4. The public is invited to help with this campaign, along with the members of the Rotary Club.
Virtual drive
The Rotary District 5650, which encompasses eastern Nebraska and western Iowa, and Rotary District 5630, covering western and central Nebraska, have combined efforts in raising money to help lessen food insecurity in the area through a virtual food fund-drive.
They are on track to raise approximately $50,000 through monetary donations made by the local Rotary clubs and individuals, along with matching funds from the Rotary Districts and ConAgra Foods. The virtual food drive goes through Jan. 31. The money will be sent to the Food Bank for the Heartland, which helps provide food pantries in the following towns in this area:
— Stanton: New England Congregational
— Madison: Madison Food Pantry
— Norfolk: Northeast Nebraska Community Action, Salvation Army Outreach, Norfolk Ministerial Association and Midtown Health Center for SNAP.
If anyone would like to contribute to this fund, contact Christine Mimick Keller, Norfolk Rotary Club president, at 402-750-4386.