Help support local food drive

The Norfolk Rotary Club is hosting a food collection drive to replenish the food pantry of the Norfolk Salvation Army. The following businesses have agreed to be collection sites. Only nonperishables are to be collected.
— Ravenwood, 402 W. Norfolk Ave.
— Auten Pruss and Beckmann, 1309 N. Ninth St.
— Allied Tour and Travel, 720 E. Norfolk Ave.
— McMill CPA's and Advisors, 125 S. Fourth St.
— Allo Communications, 407 W. Norfolk Ave.
— Northeast Community College, 801 E. Benjamin Ave.
— ProMedCare, 1106 W. Benjamin Ave.
— Elkhorn Valley Bank and Trust: 800 W. Benjamin Ave.; Hy-Vee East, 120 E. Norfolk Ave.; 1010 Omaha Ave.; Hy-Vee West, 2107 Taylor Ave.; 404 S. 25th St.
— Norfolk Dental Group, 1502 N. 13th St. Suite No. 2381
— Coldwell Banker/Dover Realtors, 1000 W. Norfolk Ave.
— YMCA, 301 W. Benjamin Ave.
— Renegade Stores, 1700 Market Lane Suite No. 390
There is also a collection site at 13/20, 118 S. Main St., Plainview, to benefit that town’s local food pantry.