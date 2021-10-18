The public’s help is being sought to locate two missing youths from the area.
The Pierce Police Department said Hannah Joe Marten-Schmitz, 13, was last seen leaving her home in Pierce at 1:30 a.m. Saturday. She was wearing a gray hoodie and black yoga pants with white shoes. She was carrying a black Nike book bag.
Pierce authorities said she possibly could be with 15-year-old Jonathon James Russell Jr., who was last seen leaving his home in Norfolk at 12:50 a.m. Saturday. He was last seen wearing a blue sweatshirt, black basketball shorts and a black book bag.
Both juveniles could be traveling in a black four-door car together.
Anyone with information regarding the two youths’ whereabouts is asked to contact the Pierce Police Department at 402-329-4230.