Help available for those unable to pay their heating bills

Many families across the nation are struggling financially amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Those struggles may lead to challenges with paying heating bills, especially after the severely cold weather that happened in Nebraska in late February.
With those higher heating bills in mind, The Salvation Army and Black Hills Energy are providing a reminder to residents who might be in need of assistance about HeatShare, a longtime Salvation Army program that provides emergency utility assistance for people with no place left to turn.
In greater Nebraska, the program is funded by the charitable giving arm of Black Hills Energy, its employees and their customers. Funds are available based on household income and can be used to assist with natural gas utility bills and emergency heating equipment replacement.
HeatShare is offered at most Salvation Army offices in Nebraska outside of Douglas County. In communities where HeatShare funding isn't available, other partners may have resources. The below entries show the different Salvation Army units in Northeast Nebraska that can help people based on the county they live in:
— For residents in Antelope, Cuming, Dixon, Madison, Pierce, and Stanton counties, call The Salvation Army in Norfolk at 402-379-4663.
— For residents in Butler County, call The Salvation Army service unit in David City at 402-367-4347.
— For residents in Colfax County, call The Salvation Army service unit in Schuyler at 402-352-4077.
— For residents in Dixon County, call 402-898-5894 or 402-898-5942.
— For residents in Platte and Polk counties, call The Salvation Army service unit in Columbus at 402-564-2184.
— For residents in Wayne County, call The Salvation Army service unit in Wayne at 402-375-4946.