A Norfolk man was injured after being ejected from his motorcycle on Sunday.
About 11:40 a.m. Sunday, the Stanton County Sheriff’s Office responded to and investigated a pickup-motorcycle accident at the intersection of Highway 24 and Crown Road east of Norfolk, said Sheriff Mike Unger.
The accident occurred when a westbound motorcycle on Highway 24 driven by Timothy Schmitt, 72, of Norfolk was slowing to make a left turn onto Crown Road when his motorcycle was struck from behind by a pickup driven by Cadin Brandt, 18, of Stanton. The collision caused the motorcycle to slide about 90 feet from impact onto the south shoulder, ejecting Schmitt.
The helmet that Schmitt was wearing was extensively damaged and is credited with lessening the injuries, possibly preventing his death, Unger said. Schmitt was taken to Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk by ambulance with nonlife-threatening injuries.
The left turn signal on the motorcycle was activated at the time of the collision, according to the sheriff. The motorcycle was towed from the scene, and the highway was partially blocked for about 45 minutes.
Norfolk Fire and Rescue, Stanton Rescue and Stanton County Emergency Management also responded to the scene. Brandt was cited for not having a valid driver’s license.