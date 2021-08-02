PENDER — A helicopter crashed Saturday afternoon while spraying fields in Thurston County.

A spokeswoman for the Thurston County Sheriff’s Department said the call came in at 2 p.m. Saturday about a possible helicopter crash. By 2:05 p.m., the sheriff’s department confirmed the crash and found the site, she said.

The pilot was transported to a hospital, but the extent of injuries is unknown, the spokeswoman said. No other details, including the location of the crash or the name of the pilot, were available Monday morning.

Tags

In other news

Infrastructure fight finally set: T’s crossed, i’s dotted

Infrastructure fight finally set: T’s crossed, i’s dotted

WASHINGTON (AP) — After much delay, senators unveiled a nearly $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure package, wrapping up days of painstaking work on the inches-thick bill and launching what is certain to be a lengthy debate over President Joe Biden’s big priority.

Evictions expected to spike as pandemic moratorium ends

Evictions expected to spike as pandemic moratorium ends

BOSTON (AP) — Evictions, which have mostly been on pause during the pandemic, were expected to ramp up Monday after the Biden administration allowed the federal moratorium to expire over the weekend and Congress was unable to do anything to extend it.

UK eases travel restrictions as industry lobbies for more

UK eases travel restrictions as industry lobbies for more

LONDON (AP) — Britain opened its borders to fully vaccinated travelers from the U.S. and the European Union on Monday as travel industry leaders urged the government to further ease restrictions and allow people to enjoy the benefits of a successful COVID-19 inoculation program.