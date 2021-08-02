PENDER — A helicopter crashed Saturday afternoon while spraying fields in Thurston County.
A spokeswoman for the Thurston County Sheriff’s Department said the call came in at 2 p.m. Saturday about a possible helicopter crash. By 2:05 p.m., the sheriff’s department confirmed the crash and found the site, she said.
The pilot was transported to a hospital, but the extent of injuries is unknown, the spokeswoman said. No other details, including the location of the crash or the name of the pilot, were available Monday morning.