Incident in Madison

Lights flare on vehicles driven by the Nebraska State Patrol, Madison County Sheriff’s Office and Madison Police Department, who were on scene outside a central Madison residence for what appeared to be a standoff situation on Thursday evening.

 Austin Svehla/Daily News

MADISON — The Nebraska State Patrol, Madison County Sheriff’s Office and Madison Police Department are on scene outside a central Madison residence for what appears to be a standoff situation.

About 7:15 p.m. Thursday, the Madison County Sheriff’s Office was called to the residence in reference to a male subject apparently having a “manic episode.”

One person reported that they were assaulted by the subject and that the subject claimed they killed multiple animals. The state patrol was then alerted and had several units arrive on scene about 7:30 p.m.

As of 7:45 p.m., several armed law enforcement officers had the residence surrounded. A trooper could be heard summoning the subject to exit the residence using a megaphone about every 5 minutes.

The subject is believed to be a male in his late teens or early 20s. It is unknown whether he is armed or if there are any other people in the house.

A next-door neighbor said that his dog started barking around 7:30 p.m., so he looked outside and saw several police cruisers approaching the scene.

Tags

In other news

Weekly COVID update

Weekly COVID update

There are 65 active COVID-19 hospitalizations in Nebraska, down 19 cases from the previous week, according to the latest weekly numbers reported Wednesday by the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS).

Russia faces growing outrage amid new evidence of atrocities

Russia faces growing outrage amid new evidence of atrocities

BUCHA, Ukraine (AP) — Russia faced a fresh wave of condemnation on Monday after evidence emerged of what appeared to be deliberate killings of civilians in Ukraine. Some Western leaders called for further sanctions in response, even as Moscow continued to press its offensive in the country's east.

27 Russian diplomats expelled from Baltics

27 Russian diplomats expelled from Baltics

HELSINKI — Estonia and Latvia will close Russia’s consular missions in two cities each and expel a total of 27 Russian diplomats and employees currently stationed in the Baltic countries.