MADISON — The Nebraska State Patrol, Madison County Sheriff’s Office and Madison Police Department are on scene outside a central Madison residence for what appears to be a standoff situation.
About 7:15 p.m. Thursday, the Madison County Sheriff’s Office was called to the residence in reference to a male subject apparently having a “manic episode.”
One person reported that they were assaulted by the subject and that the subject claimed they killed multiple animals. The state patrol was then alerted and had several units arrive on scene about 7:30 p.m.
As of 7:45 p.m., several armed law enforcement officers had the residence surrounded. A trooper could be heard summoning the subject to exit the residence using a megaphone about every 5 minutes.
The subject is believed to be a male in his late teens or early 20s. It is unknown whether he is armed or if there are any other people in the house.
A next-door neighbor said that his dog started barking around 7:30 p.m., so he looked outside and saw several police cruisers approaching the scene.