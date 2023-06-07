With summer weather arriving, Region 11 Emergency Management is reminding everyone to stay safe and cool.
Emergency manager Bobbi Risor has provided several tips and reminders regarding heat safety to keep in mind in the upcoming months. They include:
— Staying hydrated throughout the day by drinking water steadily; don't wait until you're thirsty.
— Avoiding caffeine and alcohol which cause us to lose water more rapidly.
— Taking frequent breaks in the shade or indoors in an air-conditioned space.
— Wearing loose-fitting, lightly colored and lightweight clothes.
— Checking on friends and neighbors.
— Keeping your pets’ water bowls full and giving them plenty of shade, rest and air conditioning.
— Never leaving children or pets in a closed, non-running car for any length of time.
— Minimizing use of heat-generating appliances like stoves or ovens.
— If exercising outdoors, only do so in the early-morning hours, before 8.
— Taking cool showers or baths to cool down.
— Checking local news outlets for important safety information.
When overheating occurs, it is important to know the signs of heat illness and when to take action.
Signs of heat exhaustion include dizziness, headache, fatigue, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, muscle or abdominal cramps, profuse sweating and/or rapid heartbeat. Those who are experiencing these symptoms should drink fluids, remove clothing and cool off.
Signs of heat stroke include a high body temperature of more than 103 degrees; hot, red or dry skin; no sweating; rapid and strong pulse; and confusion. Those who are experiencing these symptoms should call 911 immediately.
With a little planning and preparation, everyone can all stay safe and cool throughout the hot months, Risor said.