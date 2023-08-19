With the dangerous heat conditions expected in the next several days, Region 11 Emergency Management would like to remind everyone to stay safe and cool.
Here are heat safety tips and reminders:
— Stay hydrated throughout the day by drinking water steadily; don't wait until you're thirsty.
— Avoid caffeine and alcohol, which cause us to lose water more rapidly.
— Take frequent breaks in the shade or indoors in an air-conditioned space.
— Wear loose fitting, lightly colored and lightweight clothes.
— Check on friends and neighbors.
— Keep your pets’ water bowls full and give them plenty of shade, rest and air conditioning.
— Never leave kids or pets in a locked car for any length of time.
— Minimize use of heat-generating appliances like stoves or ovens.
— If you must exercise outdoors, only exercise in the early morning hours, before 8 a.m.
— Take cool showers or baths to cool down.
— Check the local news and other outlets for important safety information.
When overheating occurs, it is important to know the signs of heat illness and take action: