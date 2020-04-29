Dr. Ben Schroeder and Dr. Erin Schroeder

Dr. Ben Schroeder and Dr. Erin Schroeder cuddle the newborn calf after a successful cesarean from a terminal mother. 

 National Geographic/Glass Entertainment Group

A TV show featuring two Hartington veterinarians has been renewed for a second season starting next month on Nat Geo WILD.

The new eight-episode season of “Heartland Docs” will make its season premiere Saturday, May 30, at 7 p.m. and will feature a new clinic mascot — a pygmy fainting goat named Veronica.

The series follows the daily lives of Drs. Ben and Erin Schroeder, and their two teenage sons, Charlie and Chase.

“The Schroeders’ unbridled commitment to the community’s generational farmers is paramount to the preservation of the nation’s food supply,” according to a Nat Geo WILD statement. “Erin and Ben are dedicated to every creature in the countryside and to each other. Their expertise stretches far beyond livestock, as they welcome pets of all shapes, sizes and ailments at their clinic, Cedar County Veterinary Services.”

The new season will explore more of the Schroeders’ family dynamics and their outside interests, such as restoring historic buildings.

On Sparklight in Norfolk, Nat Geo WILD may be found on channels 262 and 1262 in high-definition. It’s channel 190 on Dish Network and 283 on DirecTV.

Tags

In other news

Hydrant flushing continues in Norfolk

Hydrant flushing continues in Norfolk

The Norfolk Water Division began its annual water main flushing program Sunday. Flushing will be done during the evening and overnight hours beginning at 8:30 p.m. and concluding at 6:30 a.m. the following day. Flushing will begin on Sunday evenings and conclude Thursday mornings.

Virtual town hall with Ricketts scheduled

Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts will answer a variety of questions from Nebraskans about COVID-19 and its effects on communities across the state, the food supply chain and the reopening of some businesses during another live, one-hour NET News town hall meeting at 8:30 p.m. Thursday, April 30, …

Fearing virus, Nebraska meatpacking workers briefly walk out

Fearing virus, Nebraska meatpacking workers briefly walk out

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts promised Tuesday to boost his coronavirus outreach efforts to the town of Crete, the state's newest coronavirus hot spot where cases have surged and local meatpacking workers staged a brief, impromptu walkout out of fear for their own safety.