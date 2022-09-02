MADISON — A judge will preside over a hearing next month to determine what evidence would be admissible at the trial of a 41-year-old Norfolk woman charged with illegally performing an abortion and improperly disposing of the baby’s remains.
District Judge Mark Johnson scheduled a pre-trial motions hearing for Thursday, Oct. 6, in the case of Jessica Burgess, who is charged with prohibited acts with human remains, concealing a person’s death, false reporting, performing an abortion after 20 weeks’ gestation and performing an abortion by someone who is not a licensed physician.
Joe Smith, Madison County attorney, filed a motion on Tuesday requesting a hearing to determine the admissibility of several pieces of evidence.
That evidence includes a video taken by law enforcement when the remains were being recovered; statements made by Burgess; the qualification of a pathologist as an expert witness; photographs of the autopsy; records of an exam performed at a hospital on March 8; and statements made by doctors concerning the baby and its date of conception.
Smith also intends to introduce evidence that includes alleged statements made between Jessica Burgess and her 18-year-old daughter, Celeste, regarding what was done with the remains in the days following the baby’s death, which is believed to have occurred on April 22.
Smith said in his motion that the pathologist will testify that the body she examined was human and had a gestational age of 29 weeks and 5 days, and that post-mortem measurements show a gestational age between 28 and 32 weeks.
Brad Ewalt, Jessica Burgess’ attorney, said on Friday that he, too, plans on filing pre-trial motions later this month. Ewalt and Matthew Kiernan, deputy Madison County attorney, said the Oct. 6 motions hearing would likely last about a day.
Smith also filed a pre-trial status report on Tuesday that lists 40 potential witnesses that could be called to testify at Jessica Burgess’ trial. The county attorney estimated in the report that the trial could last 3 to 4 days.
An additional pre-trial hearing was scheduled for early November, and trial is set to begin on Monday, Dec. 12.
Jessica Burgess' charges follow a series of events in April in which she and her daughter allegedly enacted a plan to dispose of the remains of Celeste Burgess’ baby. Celeste Burgess, then 17, had been about 29 weeks’ pregnant on April 20 when Jessica Burgess allegedly gave her a two-pill combination designed to terminate her pregnancy, according to testimony from Norfolk police detective Ben McBride.
It is alleged that the facilitation of the drugs was not instructed by a doctor and that a doctor was not present when Jessica Burgess gave Celeste Burgess the pills. Nebraska law prohibits anyone, even a licensed physician, from administering an abortion after 20 weeks’ gestation.
After the pregnancy ended, the Burgesses allegedly buried the remains three times over the next three days — twice on a residential property north of Norfolk and once near a cemetery in Stanton County. Previous testimony from McBride indicated that the Burgesses attempted to burn the remains prior to the third and final burial.
Jessica Burgess's charges include three felonies and two misdemeanors. She faces up to 8 years of imprisonment if she is convicted. Burgess is free on a $10,000 personal recognizance bond.
Tanner Barnhill, 22, lended the Burgesses assistance by driving them to and from the different burial sites. Barnhill, who is not the baby’s father, pleaded guilty to attempted concealing the death of another person and was sentenced to 9 months of probation last week.
Celeste Burgess, who is charged with prohibited acts with human remains, concealing a person's death and false reporting, has a pre-trial hearing scheduled for Monday, Sept. 26, with her trial slated to begin on Monday, Nov. 14.