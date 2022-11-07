MADISON — A district court judge on Monday heard arguments related to a defense attorney’s motion to dismiss two charges in the case of a Norfolk woman charged with illegal abortion and concealing another person’s death.
Jessica Burgess, who is alleged to have facilitated the termination of her then-17-year-old daughter’s pregnancy in April, appeared on Monday. Burgess’ attorney, Brad Ewalt, filed the motion to have two of his client’s five charges dismissed in early October.
In April, Burgess allegedly gave her daughter, Celeste Burgess, who prosecutors believe was about 29 weeks’ pregnant, a two-pill combination designed to terminate pregnancies. The younger Burgess’ pregnancy ended shortly after she took the pills, police have said.
Ewalt argued in his motion to quash that an unborn fetus under state and federal law is not a legal “person,” which should prompt the dismissal of concealing the death of another person.
Nebraska statute, Ewalt said, defines “person” in several places, but “unborn child” can’t be found in any of those definitions.
“In particular, the homicide statute (Nebraska Revised Statute 28-302) defines a person as someone who is living, and that’s not the case in this case,” Ewalt said. “We have an unborn fetus that was stillborn. … My conclusion would be that the child was stillborn and not ever living independently.”
A person, when referring to the victim of a homicide, shall mean a human being who had been born and was alive at the time of the homicidal act, the statute states.
Additionally, Nebraska Revised Statute 28-109 expresses that a “person shall mean any natural person and where relevant a corporation or an unincorporated association.”
Ewalt also referenced a U.S. code, which refers to a person as someone who is born alive at any stage of development. The code, however, is not a Nebraska statute.
Joe Smith, Madison County attorney, said if someone has life and if that someone looks like a human — regardless of its developmental stage — “it seems to me to be a person.”
Smith said he didn’t believe there was a “good definition” of a person in Nebraska criminal law.
Making his case for the dismissal of one of the two abortion charges his client, Ewalt said the charge must not be assessed against the woman upon whom the abortion is performed or attempted to be performed.
The person upon whom the abortion was alleged to have been performed was Celeste Burgess, as Ewalt has spelled out, who was 17 years old at the time. As such, he said, Jessica Burgess was permitted to make legal decisions regarding her minor daughter's health care.
Therefore, the elder Burgess also should be protected by the exception to the violation, Ewalt argued.
There isn’t much previous case law with regard to Ewalt’s argument on the dismissal of the fourth count, he said.
Smith, in disagreement, offered an example that if he was a child and stuck a cigarette in his arm, it wouldn’t constitute child abuse. But if the father did the same thing to the child, it would be a crime.
Smith said Jessica Burgess is subject to punishment as it is alleged that she administered her then-minor child’s abortion without a physician.
District Judge Mark Johnson asked Ewalt and Smith to submit written briefs regarding Ewalt’s motion to quash by Monday, Dec. 5. The judge will then make a ruling at a later date.
Johnson already ruled on Oct. 25 that statements made by Jessica Burgess to police during an investigation into the death, in addition to photos of the exhumation of the body, will be admissible at trial.
AFTER THE teenager’s pregnancy ceased, the mother and daughter allegedly buried the remains three times over the next three days — twice on a residential property north of Norfolk and once near a cemetery in Stanton County.
Previous testimony from Norfolk Police Sgt. Ben McBride, a detective at the time of the alleged incidents, indicated that the Burgesses attempted to burn the remains before the third and final burial.
Jessica Burgess’ charges are prohibited acts with human remains, concealing the death of another person, false information, abortion after 20 weeks’ gestation and performing an abortion by someone other than a licensed physician. The three felonies and two misdemeanors for which she is charged carry up to an eight-year prison sentence if she is convicted.
Celeste Burgess, charged with prohibited acts with human remains, concealing a person's death and false reporting, has a pre-trial hearing scheduled for Monday, Nov. 28. The 18-year-old could face up to a four-year prison sentence.