MADISON — Rodolfo Castaneda-Morejon appeared in Madison County District Court on Friday afternoon for a status hearing.
Castaneda-Morejon is accused of stabbing his neighbor, Yosvanis Velazquez Gomez, to death in August 2017. Castaneda-Morejon pleaded not guilty to the charges.
Castaneda-Morejon has since been found incompetent to stand trial and has been housed at the Lincoln Regional Center since May 2018.
A further hearing has been scheduled for July 23 to help clarify whether Castaneda-Morejon has the mental competency to stand trial.
Castaneda-Morejon is charged with first-degree murder and use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony. If convicted, he faces either life imprisonment or the death penalty.