Court action 2
NDN stock image

MADISON — Rodolfo Castaneda-Morejon appeared in Madison County District Court on Friday afternoon for a status hearing.

Castaneda-Morejon is accused of stabbing his neighbor, Yosvanis Velazquez Gomez, to death in August 2017. Castaneda-Morejon pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Castaneda-Morejon has since been found incompetent to stand trial and has been housed at the Lincoln Regional Center since May 2018.

A further hearing has been scheduled for July 23 to help clarify whether Castaneda-Morejon has the mental competency to stand trial.

Castaneda-Morejon is charged with first-degree murder and use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony. If convicted, he faces either life imprisonment or the death penalty.

Tags

In other news

Some states revert to restrictions as virus cases surge

Some states revert to restrictions as virus cases surge

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas and Florida reversed course and clamped down on bars again Friday in the nation's biggest retreat yet as the daily number of confirmed coronavirus infections in the U.S. surged to an all-time high of 40,000.

Virus cases surge among the young, endangering older adults

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Coronavirus cases are climbing rapidly among young adults in a number of states where bars, stores and restaurants have reopened — a disturbing generational shift that not only puts them in greater peril than many realize but poses an even bigger danger to older p…