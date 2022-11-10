LINCOLN — When Jeremy Lachance’s 13-year-old daughter needed new hearing aids, he wasn’t sure how he’d pay for it. That’s where HearU Nebraska, a University of Nebraska-Lincoln-led hearing aid bank for children, came in.
“It’s been a blessing,” Lachance said. “I'm a single parent, so money's always tight. Last year, I had a heart attack and a few months later, we got the news that it was time for new hearing aids. The HearU program helped when I was already down.”
HearU Nebraska is one of three hearing aid banks serving deaf and hard of hearing Nebraskans. Run by the university’s audiology program, the hearing aid banks provide vital, statewide access to hearing aids for those who would otherwise be unable to afford them. The university also runs the state’s only doctor of audiology program, and its students gain hands-on training through the banks. More than 10,000 Nebraskans have received life-changing hearing aids through the work of the university’s audiologists and partners.
“With the hearing aid banks, individuals don't have to make that decision between affording hearing aids or keeping the lights on or putting food on the table,” said Stacie Ray, audiologist and director of the hearing aid banks.
Nebraska is the only state with hearing aid banks that serve people across their lifespan, Ray said. The banks dispense hearing aids at Barkley Memorial Center and other partner locations statewide. The assistance program is divided into three age groups:
— HearU Nebraska, which provides new hearing aids to children up to age 18, with priority to newly identified children up to age 3.
— Lions Hearing Aid Bank, which provides refurbished hearing aids to individuals 19-64 years of age.
— Sertoma Hearing Aid Bank, which provides one refurbished hearing aid to individuals 65 and older and a second hearing aid for only $100.
Ray experienced the financial burden of hearing aids when her son was diagnosed with hearing problems at 17 months. She took out a loan for a set of hearing aids and paid it back with interest over several years. Ray, a professor of practice in the department of special education and communication disorders, founded HearU in 2007.
“I knew there had to be a better way,” Ray said.
HearU has dispensed more than 900 hearing aids to children across the state since its inception, including Lachance’s daughter, Chloie.
Chloie was born prematurely, which affected her inner ear development and led to her hard of hearing diagnosis. Being connected to HearU Nebraska provided the Lachance family with the assistance needed to get hearing aids early in Chloie’s life.
“One thing we really like about the hearing aids is that at LPS teachers wear microphones that go to classroom speakers and directly to the hearing aid,” Lachance said.
Hearing difficulties impact not only individuals, but their families and society.
“Everybody has someone in their family who is impacted by hearing difficulties,” Ray said. “It’s a huge risk factor if left untreated. Adults may struggle at work, and children with untreated hearing difficulties can cost society up to a million dollars over the course of their life span.”
Those with untreated hearing difficulties are at higher risk of dementia and loneliness. There are an estimated 466 million people with disabling levels of hearing, with an estimated 700 million by 2050.
The hearing aid banks and partners are working to combat these problems. Forty offices from Omaha to Scottsbluff dispense hearing aids to adults, giving access to more than 200 providers. All pediatric hearing facilities are participants in HearU Nebraska.
“We wouldn’t have a program without our amazing hearing health care providers statewide,” Ray said.
Services like these contribute to crucial early diagnoses.
“Hard of hearing children who are provided early intervention by the age of 6 months will likely advance at the same rate as their hearing peers,” Ray said.
The audiology program works closely with the state’s early hearing detection and intervention program to reach certain goals. The goal is to follow a 1-3-6 rule, which is to have infants screened by 1 month of age, diagnosed by 3 months and beginning treatment by 6 months. Currently, 99.4% of babies are being screened for hearing difficulties before they leave the hospital.
To increase the number of 3-month diagnoses in rural Nebraska, remote evaluations are offered by Hannah Ditmars, associate professor of practice in special education and communication disorders, and Sara Peterson, certified teacher of the deaf.
Because of a shortage of pediatric audiologists in greater Nebraska, Ditmars conducts the evaluations via telehealth, while Peterson sits in-person with families.
Evaluations are done at sites run by Educational Service Units 13 and 16, which are in Sidney, Scottsbluff, Chadron, North Platte and Ogallala.
“Being able to offer this program with somebody trained in pediatrics is a huge thing, because there typically aren’t many choices when you live in rural locations,” Peterson said.
The university’s audiologists and statewide partners are dedicated to serving those who don’t have access to what they need.
“We meet people where they are,” Ray said. “I feel it's necessary in the medical setting to find what you can do for those families and those individuals that need assistance.”