Health officials to stop releasing Tyson numbers for now

Awaiting guidance from the governor, the Elkhorn Logan Valley Public Health Department said it would no longer release specific COVID-19 numbers related to the Tyson Fresh Meats’ pork processing plant in Madison, according to a Facebook post Wednesday night.
“Until clarification is received, we will not be releasing Tyson information until further notice,” according to the post, “or until we hear otherwise that we may do so.”
During his daily news conference Wednesday, Gov. Pete Ricketts said an employer must follow the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA), which protects individuals’ medical records and other personal health information.
“So, unless the person who works for the employer specifically tells the employer they have coronavirus,” he said, “and gives them permission to release that, the employer can’t do anything about that.
“So, it’s not like we can go to the employer and ask.”
Ricketts said the state would report data on industries only in aggregate, with one reason not to report cases by company being that some people may not be truthful about where they work.
That also would apply to Tyson’s beef plant in Dakota County, which has the third most reported COVID-19 cases in the state.
The Dakota City plant will resume limited production Thursday after closing last week as its workers were tested for the coronavirus and the facility was deep-cleaned, similar to what is now happening at the Madison plant.
“The health and safety of our team members is our top priority, and we take this responsibility seriously,” a spokeswoman said Wednesday. “During the pause in production, we conducted additional deep cleaning and sanitization of the entire facility.”