Health department will need to replace lost funds

MADISON — The Madison County Board of Commissioners learned more about the history of the Elkhorn Logan Valley Public Health Department and its activities on Wednesday, as well as a need to replace a funding source in the future
Gina Uhing, the four-county department’s director, said the health department was formed in 2000 with interlocal agreements between Madison, Stanton, Cuming and Burt counties.
Among the essential services are communicable disease tracking, with about 300 to 350 tracked.
“Our job is to be notified and then to attack that concern behind the scenes so it doesn’t become large scale,” she said
Other duties include emergency response, such as after floods, with services ranging from well water testing to tetanus vaccines.
“Every single day in public health is different,” she said. “Every year is different.”
Uhing has been at the district since 2005 and has been the director since 2012. The home office is in Wisner, with a satellite office in Norfolk and Tekamah. For the past 18 months, the department has been working mainly on the COVID-19 pandemic, Uhing said.
Uhing also told the county board that it had learned from the governor’s office that there would be a decrease in state funds coming.
“I’m not coming here to make a request or an ask of you,” Uhing said. “I’m looking for input from you so I can prepare something that would be meaningful for you.”
In April, the governor’s office told the state’s health departments that portions of a funding stream would be ending. It involves reimbursement dollars the health departments were getting for pandemic recovery work, Uhing said.
The governor’s rationale was now that the counties have American Rescue Plan Act funds, the health departments should be going to the county boards because three of the four areas where funds can be used are “very strongly public health related,” Uhing said.
Madison County, like other counties and municipalities, will be getting funds from the American Rescue Plan Act. It is all part of the $1.9 trillion in federal funds that was passed by Congress and signed into law by President Joe Biden.
Nebraska’s overall share is expected to be about $1 billion. Based on early figures, it appears the county’s allotment will be more than $6.8 million, although it isn’t entirely clear yet what the funds can used for.
Troy Uhlir, chairman of the Madison County Board of Commissioners, said the county board wants to be careful that it doesn’t use the funds on something considered not eligible and then have to pay it back.
Uhing said more guidance of the funds was expected to come out later this week, possibly Thursday.
One of the ideas would be if Madison County would provide funds for the department to purchase the building that it is leasing in Norfolk. At one time, an offer had been made to the department to purchase the building, Uhing said.
By doing that, it would free up funds that are going to be lost by not having to make a monthly rent payment. Uhing said she also would make sure that purchase would be an allowable use of the funds.
Uhing said she would try to have a figure needed for the building for commissioners at the next meeting on Tuesday, July 20.
She already has gone to Burt and Stanton counties and will be going to Cuming County next. Uhing said she doesn’t know the exact amount needed, but the figure she thinks they will lose would amount to around 7% of the Rescue Plan funds Madison County will receive.
“It’s a small percent of what you’re overall getting,” she said.
Commissioner Ron Schmidt said one of his concerns is unfunded mandates from the state.
“That’s a concern to me — in the days ahead or the years ahead, will you be coming back to the county (again)?” Schmidt said.
Although Schmidt said that is a question that Uhing or anybody probably could not answer, it seems to occur with various funds that get eliminated.
“I see what you’re saying,” Uhing said. “I agree.”
Uhlir said he likes the idea of the purchase. At least that would be creating a revenue stream for the department. In addition, the county has to have its funds spoken for by 2024 and dispersed by 2026, he said.
The Madison County Board of Commissioners met Tuesday.
Members present: Chairman Troy Uhlir and Ron Schmidt.
Absent: Eric Stinson.
Others in attendance: Anne Pruss, county clerk; Dick Johnson, roads superintendent; three from the public and four reporters.
Meeting lasted: Four hours, including meeting as a board of equalization to hear tax protests in the afternoon.
ACTION ITEMS
— Acknowledged receipt of the continuation certificate for Tim Means as secretary/treasurer of Meadow Grove Rural Fire District.
— Acknowledged receipt of the official bond for John Klein as secretary/treasurer of Battle Creek Rural Fire Protection District.
— Acknowledged receipt of continuation certificate for James J. Marr as treasurer of Norfolk Rural Protectors District.
— Approved an interlocal agreement with the Madison County Library Association.
— Approved an election services agreement with Election Systems and Software, and authorized the county board chairman to execute said agreement.
— Appointed Todd Volk to serve as deputy region 11 emergency manager from July 1 through Dec. 31, 2022,
— Canceled a county check payable to Windshield Doctors.
— Received an update of USDA Rural Placemaking Innovation Challenge planning project for Madison County Comprehensive Plan.
— Discussed an agreement yet to be reached with the City of Madison for the county’s Historical Society Museum.
