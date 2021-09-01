The Elkhorn Logan Valley Public Health Department on Wednesday released data regarding COVID-19 cases, masks and vaccinations.
The district data includes the counties of Madison, Stanton, Cuming and Burt.
The health department is also releasing the percentage of fully vaccinated individuals (all ages), the weekly positive case count for the district and Madison County and cumulative deaths for the district.
An executive order that expired on July 30 forbids the health department from releasing county-specific data for any county with a population of less than 20,000 people. Madison County is the only county within the district that exceeds 20,000 people.
The two-week daily rolling average of new cases for Madison County is 28.30 cases per 100,000 per day, the health department said. The two-week daily rolling average of new cases for Burt, Cuming and Stanton counties is 11.59 cases per 100,000 per day.
The weekly case count for the entire district is 107, while the weekly case count for Madison County is 83.
Since the pandemic began, the health department said, there have been 82 COVID-related deaths in the district. About 43.5% of the district was fully vaccinated as of Wednesday, according to the release.
“Throughout this pandemic, ELVPHD has worked hard to be transparent and provide all data for which we had access,” said Melanie Thompson, emergency response coordinator. “We regret this change in reporting; however, we are required to follow strict state law in order to protect the identity and personal health information of all residents living within our district.”
Thompson said the district is not permitted to release countywide data for any county other than Madison, per state law.
But, she said, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is providing detailed county-level cases. There is a bit of a lag in local data getting to the CDC, Thompson said, so the CDC website may not show real-time information for the Elkhorn Logan Valley district.
To access the CDC nationwide data and search for county-specific data, residents can go to: https://covid.cdc.gov/covid-data-tracker/#county-view.
A copy of Executive Order No. 20-15 can be found at: http://govdocs.nebraska.gov/docs/pilot/pubs/eofiles/20-15.pdf.
Those with questions are encouraged to call the Elkhorn Logan Valley Public Health Department at 402-529-2233.