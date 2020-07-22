The Elkhorn Logan Valley Public Health Department (ELVPHD) has released its COVID-19 risk dial, a tool that will provide guidance for schools, businesses and local residents.
The districtwide dial has four individual sections that depict the risk of COVID-19 in the colors of green, yellow, orange and red. ELVPHD is planning on releasing separate dials for Burt, Cuming, Stanton and Madison counties later this week, according to a media release.
The dial shows ELVPHD’s coverage area in the moderate, or yellow, risk zone.
Norfolk Public Schools has confirmed it will be using ELVPHD’s dial when evaluating operations throughout the fall semester. The school district plans on discussing and voting on its COVID-19 plan during an 11 a.m. meeting Thursday at the central administration office, 512 Phillip Ave.
The original dial in Nebraska was developed by the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department, which shared the tool statewide and invited other health departments to customize it to fit local communities. The main factors that are considered into the dial rankings are:
— The increase in the number of COVID-19 cases over the past three weeks.
— The increase in the percentage of positive COVID-19 tests.
— The capacity of the district and local health care system, including the availability of critical medical equipment.
— The presence of community clusters and/or community COVID-19 spread.
— The availability of testing in the district and local communities.
— The ability of ELVPHD to trace all identified contacts of positive cases within 24 hours.
The public can expect the dials to be released each Thursday on the health department website at www.elvphd.org. In the future, the department hopes to release dials more frequently, according to the release.
The COVID-19 risk dial shows the level of risk using four colors to represent the phases described in the Federal Guidance on Reopening America, Johns Hopkins University Guidance for Governors on Reopening States and guidance documents from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
