WISNER — The Elkhorn Logan Valley Public Health Department has been awarded for its impact made on the district in 2020.

In December, the department was honored with the Nebraska Association of County Officials President’s Award. The honor is given for distinguished leadership and service on behalf of county government in Nebraska.

Elkhorn Logan Valley serves more than 56,000 residents of Burt, Cuming, Madison and Stanton counties.

“The thing that has been the biggest enjoyment is being able to work with the team members we have here,” said Gina Uhing, ELVPHD’s health director. “I find it a privilege to work with each and every one of them. (The President’s Award) is something we truly value and appreciate because we take a lot of pride in serving this district.”

In addition to the health department receiving the President’s Award, Uhing and the 18 other local health district directors in Nebraska were announced as the recipients of the annual J.G. Elliott award from the Nebraska Medical Center this past fall.

In an annual event that coincides with UNMC’s formal commencement ceremonies each May, UNMC recognizes one or more members of the community who have gone above and beyond in supporting the mission of the university, embodying the core values and vision for a healthier state and demonstrating the principles of leadership and commitment that are the pillars of the J.G. Elliott Award.

“Every year, unique individuals are identified and celebrated for their dedication and excellence in these areas,” said Jeffrey Gold, UNMC’s chancellor, in a letter to Uhing. “Please know my personal debt of gratitude to you and your team for the incredible amount of hard work that has been ongoing and, unfortunately, will continue to be necessary as we move through this pandemic.”

