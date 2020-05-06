Almost daily, the Elkhorn Logan Valley Health Department and other health departments in Nebraska provide totals of the known COVID-19 cases in the counties they serve.
The health departments usually post these figures on social media and often will email them later to the media.
The health departments also provide results of those who tested negative, along with pending tests and deaths.
Nevertheless, many people want to know how many people have tested positive and have since recovered.
Based on answers provided Monday afternoon during a press conference of community leaders and health leaders, those figures aren’t currently available.
Gina Uhing, director of the Elkhorn Logan Valley Health Department, said the department gets asked a lot about it.
“Right now, our focus is on trying to keep on top of the number of positive cases or confirms that we are getting each day,” Uhing said. “It is in our plan to loop back around to those positive cases to see how they are doing.”
At this point, the department has not had time to do so as the priority has been on stopping the outbreak, she said.
Beginning Monday, members of the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services were going to start assisting the Elkhorn Logan Valley Public Health Department, Uhing said, so that will provide additional labor to start looking at recovery numbers.
Kelly Driscoll, CEO at Faith Regional Health Services, said the hospital has been seeing COVID-19 patients, as well as patients with other needs.
Driscoll said Faith Regional serves as a regional hospital and works with area hospitals that have patients who might potentially test positive for COVID-19. It takes time to get those results.
“Many patients come in pending or ruling out,” Driscoll said. “We are ruling out if they have COVID and taking care of their medical needs at the same time and ruling for them.”
She said on any given day, the hospital rules out roughly four to 12 individuals for COVID-19 while also treating patients for other medical needs.
Driscoll said even with loosening of the restrictions, it is going to be a long journey to return to regular ways. The virus is going to continue to be there, so people need to continue to practice good preventive care, good medical care and social distancing, as well as wear a mask, she said.
Driscoll said the community and health care workers are doing great things now.
“There are a lot of people doing a lot of amazing things to provide for the health care that we need in this community,” Driscoll said. “I don’t think that should be taken for granted.”