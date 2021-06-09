As we enter the summer months and mosquito season, Elkhorn Logan Valley Public Health Department has free mosquito wipes and dunks on a first-come, first-served basis while quantities last.
These items may be picked up at any of the health department’s three office locations: Norfolk, 314 N. Fifth St., Suite 100; Wisner, 2104 21st Circle; and Tekamah, 1121 S. 13th St.
Mosquito dunks may be added to standing water to kill mosquito larvae before they become adults. Dunks are harmless to fish and other animals but should not be added to drinking water. Mosquito wipes may be used on skin to repel mosquitoes and prevent bites.
Mosquitoes can grow in standing water that lasts more than four days. To lower the mosquito population around your home and property:
— Get rid of or drain outside containers that can hold water.
— Clear thick bushes or shrubs and clean debris from around your home and ponds
— Remove all discarded tires on your property.
— Drill holes in the bottom of recycling containers that are kept outdoors.
— Clean clogged roof gutters regularly (spring and fall)
— Turn over plastic wading pools and wheelbarrows when not in use.
— Clean and chlorinate swimming pools and hot tubs.
* * *
Want to learn more?
Call the Elkhorn Logan Valley Public Health Department with any questions or for more information at 402-529-2233.