The Elkhorn Logan Valley Public Health Department is working with the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services to conduct surveillance, awareness and prevention of West Nile virus.
Free mosquito dunks and mosquito repellent wipes are available at health department offices in Norfolk, Wisner and Tekamah during business hours. Dunks may be added to standing water to kill mosquito larvae before they become adults.
Officials with the health department said dunks are harmless to fish and other animals but should not be added to drinking water. DEET wipes may be used on skin to repel mosquitoes and prevent bites.
Mosquitoes may grow in standing water that lasts more than four days. To lower the mosquito population around your home and property:
— Get rid of or drain outside containers that can hold water.
— Clear thick bushes or shrubs and clean debris from around your home and ponds.
— Remove all discarded tires on your property.
— Drill holes in the bottoms of recycling containers that are kept outdoors.
— Clean clogged roof gutters regularly (spring and fall).
— Turn over plastic wading pools and wheelbarrows when not in use.
— Clean and chlorinate swimming pools, outdoor saunas and hot tubs.
Call the Elkhorn Logan Valley Public Health Department with any questions or for more information at 402-529-2233.