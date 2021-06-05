LINCOLN — A health alert was issued Friday for Willow Creek Lake in Pierce County.
Harmful Algal Blooms, also known as blue-green algae, were cited as the reason for the alert by the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services.
Samples taken earlier this week at Willow Creek Lake were above the health alert threshold of 8 parts per billion of total microcystin, which is a toxin released by certain strains of blue-green algae. Based on recommendations issued in 2019 by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, the state of Nebraska adopted this limit after concluding that the new EPA threshold is based on the best scientific evidence available and is protective of public health.
Recreational boating and fishing are permitted, but the public is advised to use caution and avoid exposure to the water, particularly avoiding any activity that could lead to swallowing the water. Do not let pets get in the water or drink from the lake. People can still use the public areas for camping, picnics and other outdoor activities.
Weekly sampling has been conducted at 53 public lakes since the first week of May. The lakes will continue to be monitored weekly through the end of September.