Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...NORTHWEST WINDS 25 TO 35 MPH WITH GUSTS AROUND 50 MPH. * WHERE...NORTHEAST NEBRASKA AND WEST CENTRAL IOWA. * WHEN...UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING. * IMPACTS...IMPACTS TO TRAVEL AS DRIVING MAY BE DIFFICULT. IN ADDITION, SOME REDUCED VISIBILITIES MAY OCCUR IN CONSTRUCTION AREAS OR WHERE THERE IS SAND OR LOOSE SOIL. GUSTY WINDS COULD BLOW AROUND UNSECURED OBJECTS. TREE LIMBS COULD BE BLOWN DOWN AND A FEW POWER OUTAGES MAY RESULT. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... USE EXTRA CAUTION WHEN DRIVING, ESPECIALLY IF OPERATING A HIGH PROFILE VEHICLE. SECURE OUTDOOR OBJECTS. A WIND ADVISORY MEANS THAT WINDS OF 30 TO 39 MPH ARE EXPECTED FOR ONE HOUR OR LONGER, OR WINDS OF 45 TO 57 MPH FOR ANY DURATION. WINDS THIS STRONG CAN MAKE DRIVING DIFFICULT, ESPECIALLY FOR HIGH PROFILE VEHICLES. USE EXTRA CAUTION. &&