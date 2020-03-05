Actor David Koechner and six-time Emmy Award winner Wayne Brady will be the headline acts at this year’s Great American Comedy Festival in Norfolk.
Koechner, well-known for his roles on “The Office” and the “Anchorman” movies, will take the stage Friday, June 19, for the comedy showcase at Johnny Carson Theatre. The following night, Brady — the host of CBS’s “Let’s Make A Deal” and a regular on the “Whose Line Is It Anyway?” improvisational show — will perform at the comedy festival gala.
The family comedy magic show will kick off the festival Thursday, June 18. All shows at the Johnny Carson Theatre are at 7 p.m. There is also an adults-only late-night show at Divots on Friday, June 19, at 10:30 p.m.
The 13th annual Great American Comedy Festival is presented by Nucor Steel Nebraska, Nucor Cold Finish Nebraska, Nucor Detailing Center and Vulcraft Nebraska.
Koechner plays Beau on the ABC hit comedy,“Bless This Mess,” which is set in Nebraska. He also played Todd Packer on “The Office” and Champ Kind from “Anchorman” and “Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues.” He recently starred in Legendary’s “Krampus” and Roadside Attraction’s “Priceless.”
Other TV credits include Showtime's "Twin Peaks," Comedy Central’s “Another Period,” ABC’s “The Goldbergs” and IFC's "Stan vs. Evil." He also voices recurring characters on Fox’s “American Dad” and Netflix’s “F is for Family”and “All Hail King Julien.”
An alumnus of Chicago’s Second City Theater, Koechner got his first break as a cast member on “Saturday Night Live” and has since appeared in more than 170 films and television shows. Notable film credits include “Waiting,” “Out Cold,” “Talladega Nights,” “Get Smart” and "Cheap Thrills."
When not filming, Koechner performs live stand-up comedy across the country and creates original content videos for his YouTube channel, “Full On Koechner.” He also co-hosts Big Slick Celebrity Weekend, an annual charity event benefiting Children’s Mercy Hospital of Kansas City.
Brady, also a Grammy-nominated singer and songwriter, has been a regular on the improvisational comedy television series, "Whose Line Is It Anyway?" — both the original ABC and the current CW version.
Brady recently appeared as a series regular on the Emmy-winning CBS daytime drama, “The Bold and the Beautiful.” He has been nominated for a Daytime Emmy for his work on the show. He returned to his theatrical roots with a successful Broadway debut as Bill Flynn in "Chicago," and he received rave reviews starring as Lola in the Tony Award-winning production of "Kinky Boots."
His Broadway path continued with a three-month run starring as Aaron Burr in the Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award-winning production of "Hamilton" in Chicago.
Brady’s debut studio album, “A Long Time Coming,” earned him a Grammy nomination. He also has lent his vocal talents to both Disney's animated series "Sofia the First" and Nickelodeon's "Loud House."
His television credits include “Colony,” "30 Rock," "Everybody Loves Chris," "Dirt," "How I Met Your Mother" and "Don't Forget the Lyrics,” among others.
“Once again, we are extremely pleased with our headliners for the Friday and Saturday Great American Comedy Festival shows,” said Lisa Wattier, executive director. “These multi-talented entertainers will continue our tradition of securing A-list entertainers to lead five other comedians in presenting outstanding comedy shows rarely, if ever, found in communities the size of Norfolk.”
The annual festival opened in 2008 to honor the legacy of Norfolk’s favorite son, Johnny Carson, who was host of NBC’s “The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson” for more than 25 years.
The Great American Comedy Festival is also made possible with the support of the Nebraska Arts Council and the Nebraska Cultural Endowment and the Norfolk Area Visitors Bureau.
* * *
Want to learn more?
For tickets and information, visit www.greatamericancomedyfestival.com