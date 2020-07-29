Nebraskans headed to two of the country’s biggest cities will be required to quarantine for two weeks upon arrival.
Chicago officials said that beginning Friday, the order expands to anyone from Nebraska, Missouri, Wisconsin and North Dakota who are traveling to the city.
In New York, residents from 34 states — including Nebraska — also must now quarantine for 14 days when arriving as dozens of states experience rising positive COVID-19 rates. New Jersey and Connecticut have similar restrictions.
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo acknowledged Tuesday that the quarantine is “imperfect” but said the move could help protect the states against the risk of increased spread. The list of states no longer includes Minnesota but also now includes Alaska, Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Missouri, Montana, North Dakota, Virginia and Washington.
“The infection rate across the country is getting worse, not better,” Cuomo said in a conference call with reporters.
With Chicago’s order, three of the five states bordering Illinois are included; Iowa was listed in a previous update. Chicago officials acknowledged that Wisconsin’s inclusion, though, could be more complicated.
Dr. Allison Arwady, commissioner of Chicago’s Department of Public Health, said city residents who work in Wisconsin or vice versa can continue commuting if their jobs require it but should otherwise limit their activities.
Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker has said he doesn’t plan to issue a similar order for travelers statewide. He has urged Illinois residents who visit other states for work or personal reasons to take precautions, including face coverings.
In New York, travelers arriving from states that average daily positive test rates of 10%, or 10 new cases per 100,000 residents, over a seven-day rolling period must self-isolate.
Cuomo’s administration reports more than 25,000 patients who tested positive for COVID-19 have died in hospitals and nursing homes, a figure that doesn’t include 4,624 presumed deaths in New York City and an unknown number statewide. New York has reported an average of 10 people with COVID-19 dying each day over the past week.
Cuomo recently began requiring travelers arriving at New York’s airports to fill out a health form to try to enforce compliance with the states’ quarantine rules. Failure to submit such a form could result in a $2,000 fine.
To comply with Chicago’s order, travelers must stay at a single home or other dwelling for 14 days except to seek medical care or be tested for COVID-19.
The order also applies to city residents returning from a visit to a designated state.
Chicago officials have acknowledged that there’s no way to broadly enforce the order. Arwady said public health officials can write tickets when they find people have violated the order, but Mayor Lori Lightfoot said Monday that she wasn’t aware of anyone who had been fined by the city for violating it.