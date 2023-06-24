Julie Prusa, director of Head Start with the Omaha Tribe of Nebraska, met Wednesday with Rep. Mike Flood in Washington, D.C., to advocate for the program.
Head Start programs “support children's growth from birth to age 5 through services that support early learning and development, health and family well-being,” according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services website.
Issues raised in the meeting with the representative, Prusa said, included the fact that eligibility for Head Start has an income-based component.
“We want to encourage parents to work,” Prusa said, adding that having a cutoff on income for Head Start eligibility has the opposite effect.
She also advocated for increased funding for the Head Start program to give the facility more space and to allow for better pay.
According to Prusa, Flood opened the meeting by pointing out the size of the national deficit.
“I know everybody who walks through that door needs money,” Prusa said.
Prusa said she doesn’t approve of reckless spending but believes that Head Start is a worthy cause to support, citing statistics of improved school readiness.
After explaining the work Head Start does, and the point of her meeting with Flood, Prusa revealed her story had a twist: She had taught the representative as a junior high student at Norfolk Catholic.
“He remembered me,” Prusa said with a laugh.