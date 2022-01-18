Multiple agencies were investigating a multiple-vehicle head-on collision on Highway 275 north of Battle Creek Tuesday night.
At about 7:15 p.m., Madison County dispatch was notified of a two-vehicle accident at the junction of Highway 275 and Highway 121, about 2 miles north of Battle Creek.
It appeared as though a pickup and SUV had collided, and the SUV sustained significant front-end damage. The pickup came to rest in the south ditch, and the SUV came to rest in the middle of the intersection, facing east.
At about 7:40 p.m., one of the vehicle's occupants was taken from the scene by Battle Creek Fire & Rescue to Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk with unknown injuries.
While that patient was being transported, rescue personnel were working to extricate an occupant from the SUV. It appeared as though they were attempting extrication for several minutes.
A medical helicopter had been called to the scene shortly after 7:40 p.m., but its arrival was canceled about 15 minutes later.
Responding agencies included the Madison County Sheriff's Office, the Nebraska State Patrol, Battle Creek Fire & Rescue and Norfolk Fire & Rescue. Crews were working in blustery conditions, with wind chill values at less than 15 degrees.
Both vehicles could be seen being towed from the scene about 8:45 p.m., and law enforcement was still on scene at 9 p.m. Eastbound traffic on Highway 275 was diverted for about an hour, and westbound traffic was being slowed.
The Daily News will provide updates as they become available.