Battle Creek accident

LAW ENFORCEMENT and rescue personnel responded to the scene of a two-vehicle accident on Highway 275 north of Battle Creek about 7:15 p.m. Tuesday. 

 Austin Svehla/Daily News

Multiple agencies were investigating a multiple-vehicle head-on collision on Highway 275 north of Battle Creek Tuesday night. 

At about 7:15 p.m., Madison County dispatch was notified of a two-vehicle accident at the junction of Highway 275 and Highway 121, about 2 miles north of Battle Creek. 

It appeared as though a pickup and SUV had collided, and the SUV sustained significant front-end damage. The pickup came to rest in the south ditch, and the SUV came to rest in the middle of the intersection, facing east. 

At about 7:40 p.m., one of the vehicle's occupants was taken from the scene by Battle Creek Fire & Rescue to Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk with unknown injuries.

While that patient was being transported, rescue personnel were working to extricate an occupant from the SUV. It appeared as though they were attempting extrication for several minutes.

A medical helicopter had been called to the scene shortly after 7:40 p.m., but its arrival was canceled about 15 minutes later. 

Responding agencies included the Madison County Sheriff's Office, the Nebraska State Patrol, Battle Creek Fire & Rescue and Norfolk Fire & Rescue. Crews were working in blustery conditions, with wind chill values at less than 15 degrees. 

Both vehicles could be seen being towed from the scene about 8:45 p.m., and law enforcement was still on scene at 9 p.m. Eastbound traffic on Highway 275 was diverted for about an hour, and westbound traffic was being slowed. 

The Daily News will provide updates as they become available. 

Tags

In other news

Bejeweled camels wrestle for victory in Turkey

Bejeweled camels wrestle for victory in Turkey

SELCUK, Turkey (AP) — Black-eyed Nirvana and Mr. Isa, two male camels from the western Aydin province of Turkey and wearing colorful saddles, circled the grounds with their owners and then wrestled fiercely as thousands cheered.

Norfolk woman receives prison term

Norfolk woman receives prison term

OMAHA — U.S. Attorney Jan Sharp announced Tuesday that Lacee Tuttle, 39, Norfolk, was sentenced in federal court on Friday for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

Russia denies looking for pretext to invade Ukraine

Russia denies looking for pretext to invade Ukraine

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia's top diplomat angrily rejected the U.S. allegations that it was preparing a pretext to invade Ukraine as Russian troops that are amassed near the Ukraine border launched more drills Monday.

Volcano erupts in Pacific, West Coast under tsunami advisory

Volcano erupts in Pacific, West Coast under tsunami advisory

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — An undersea volcano erupted in spectacular fashion near the Pacific nation of Tonga on Saturday, sending large tsunami waves crashing across the shore and people rushing to higher ground. A tsunami advisory was in effect for Hawaii, Alaska and the U.S. Pacific …