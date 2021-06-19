An air-conditioning issue led to a fire alarm activation on Friday.
Lt. Trever O’Brien with the Norfolk Fire Division said firefighters were dispatched to 900 W. Norfolk Ave. at 5:57 p.m. for the activated fire alarm.
When the first units arrived, they saw no smoke or flames coming from the structure, which is occupied by Behavioral Health Specialists. Initial crews encountered a light haze but no flames in the interior of the building.
After about 40 minutes, the 11 firefighters and three rigs on the scene isolated the problem, and it took an additional 30 minutes to ventilate the structure.
The cause of the alarm was because of a Freon leak inside the building. The leak created a haze, which activated the system, O’Brien said.
The property sustained damage to its heating, ventilation and air-conditioning system; however, there was no known damage to the structure, O’Brien said.
The Norfolk Police Division and Heartland Heating & Air assisted at the scene. No injuries occurred during the event.