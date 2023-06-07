The Norfolk Police Division has invited the public to attend “Coffee with a Cop” on the morning of Saturday, June 10.
The event will be from 7 to 10 a.m. at the Scooters at 920 S. 13th St. in Norfolk.
“The mission of Coffee with a Cop is to break down the barriers between police officers and the citizens they serve by removing agendas and allowing opportunities to ask questions, voice concerns and get to know the officers in your neighborhood,” said Don Miller, the city’s police chief.
Miller said administrative officers, patrol officers and school resource officers would be available to visit with the public.